ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 11 suspects for rape, defilement in 1 week in Anambra

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner of Police in Anambra urged parents to pay great attention to things their children were exposed to.

Police arrest 11 suspects for rape, defilement in 1 week in Anambra (VanguardNG)
Police arrest 11 suspects for rape, defilement in 1 week in Anambra (VanguardNG)

Recommended articles

In a statement issued on Monday, July 17, 2023 in Awka by DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the police spokesman, the CP decried the rate of moral decadence in the society. He urged parents to pay greater attention to things their children were exposed to.

On July 11, an obscene video clip that went viral showed a young lady, aged 19, being gang raped by a group of boys. Investigation revealed that the incident happened at Orama-etiti, Anam in Anambra West Local Government Area.

“The police at Otuocha collaborated with the local vigilance group in the area to arrest six suspects involved in the criminal act.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They are Chinua Obikezie, 17, Collins Ogbodo, 19, Ifeanyi Chijoke, 17, Abuchi Ikechukwu, 17, Ezenwa Afam, 18, and Sunday Okafor, 27.

“Three other suspects implicated in the ignoble act are still at large. During interrogation, all the six suspects confessed to have taken part in the crime, ” he said.

Adeoye said that in a similar development, the Police while on patrol with a local vigilance group in Abagana on July 8 arrested three suspects on the allegation of raping a 15-year-old girl. He said that the suspects were Chimezie Odugwu, 21, Nnamdi Anodebe, 19, and Jude Onua, 48.

From the confession of the suspects, the victim was wandering around Abagana Junction when Chimezie lured her to Nnamdi’s house in the same locality and both of them had carnal knowledge of her.

“She left the suspect’s house in tears and the elderly suspect, Jude, on the pretext of sheltering her brought her to his house and raped her before she was rescued by the police and vigilantes,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner of Police said that police operatives from Ekwulobia Division arrested one Chinenye Ezemehege, aged 41, in connection with the alleged defilement of a 13-year-old girl.

According to him, the suspect, who claimed to be a security guard at the market, confessed to the act and stated that he had been paying the girl between ₦500 and ₦1,000 for her ‘service’.

Preliminary information revealed that the parents of the girl normally send her to get firewood at the Ekwulobia Market before she fell prey to the suspect.

“Police operatives attached to Atani Division on July 13, also arrested one Odimako Ikenga, aged 38, from Ossomala village in Ogbaru LGA.

“The suspect has been on the Police Wanted List in an ongoing investigation of a case of defilement of a 12-year-old girl reported to the police on Aug. 28, 2022, ” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adeoye commended police operatives and vigilantes for being alive to their responsibility to society and expressed his determination to tackle the menace of sexual crimes and gender-based violence in the state.

He assured residents that there would be no hiding place for sexual predators, especially those who prey on minors. According to him, all the suspects indicted in the course of the investigation will be arraigned.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Petrol rises from ₦537 to ₦617 per litre in Abuja

Petrol rises from ₦537 to ₦617 per litre in Abuja

Experts urge FG to educate informal sector on VAT compliance

Experts urge FG to educate informal sector on VAT compliance

Group demands Damagum confirmation as substantive PDP Chairman

Group demands Damagum confirmation as substantive PDP Chairman

Kebbi seeks World Bank’s assistance to create investment opportunities

Kebbi seeks World Bank’s assistance to create investment opportunities

Ooni’s wife seeks government support for IVM to boost Nigeria's economy

Ooni’s wife seeks government support for IVM to boost Nigeria's economy

You’re intimidating judiciary  —  PDP blasts APC over its final address to Tribunal

You’re intimidating judiciary  —  PDP blasts APC over its final address to Tribunal

Adeleke University partners Maritime Writes Project to empower students with writing skills

Adeleke University partners Maritime Writes Project to empower students with writing skills

Lawyers sue DSS over refusal to release Emefiele

Lawyers sue DSS over refusal to release Emefiele

Copyright Commission seeks NCS support to checkmate piracy of creative materials

Copyright Commission seeks NCS support to checkmate piracy of creative materials

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wee

Parliament passes NACOC bill granting licenses for 'wee' cultivation in Ghana

Girl lures Lagos man to Osun on social media, robs him of ₦1.5m. [Businessday NG]

Girl lures Lagos man to Osun on social media, robs him of ₦1.5m

Drug addict stabs cleric to death in Lagos (Image illustration)

Drug addict stabs cleric to death in Lagos

UAE authorities order arrest TikToker for arrogantly flaunting cash

UAE authorities order arrest of TikToker for arrogantly flaunting cash (video)