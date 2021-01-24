The Police Command in Anambra has arrested a 10 year-old, Chinedu Adom, and his accomplice, Chinecherem Odurukwe, 19, for allegedly stealing a two-year old boy identified as Master Testimony Azubuike

CSP Haruna Mohammed, the state’s Public Relations Officer, who disclosed this in a statement in Awka, on Sunday, said the victim was lured with biscuits in a market at Ihiala, Ihiala Local Government Area of the state, on Jan. 22.

“On Jan. 22, at about 5p.m., one Mrs Charity Azubuike of Afam Ezialla Village, Ihiala reported at the Ihiala Police Station that her two-year old son got missing inside the market and that all efforts to locate him proved abortive.

“Following the report, police detectives commenced investigation and on Jan. 23, the two suspects were arrested in Imo State, in collaboration with Imo state Police Command,” Mohammed said.

The spokesman said one Odurukwe from Ogboro Isiala village Ihiala, habitually used the ten year-old suspect to lure children, using biscuits either in the markets, schools or other public places.

According to him, the principal suspect and the 10 year-old boy convey their victims to Imo, where they sell each child at the paltry sum of N100,000 only.

He said that the suspects have voluntarily confessed to the crime, while the rescued child had been reunited with his parents in good health.

“The case is under investigation and effort is ongoing to apprehend other accomplices in order to bring them to justice.”

Mohammed said, while quoting the state Commissioner of Police, Mr John Abang, as urging parents and guardians to always monitor, and caution their children against collecting items, or following strangers.