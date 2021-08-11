Police arraign security guard over alleged N5m theft

Changinin, whose residential address was not given, is standing trial on a count charge of stealing preferred against him by the police.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Ajaga Agbako, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 2, at 6:00p.m. at plot 23, Theophilus Oji St., Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Agbako said the defendant committed the alleged offence while working as a security guard for the complainant, Cool Plus Ltd.

He said the defendant stole seven outdoor unit of split unit air conditioner, one cooling tower pumps and two water pumps, valued at N5 million, all properties of the complainant.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Magistrate, Mr T. O. Balogun, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like.

Balogun said the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.