Police arraign PoS operator, 33, for alleged fraud of N891,000

A 33-year-old Point on Sale (PoS) operator, Ayoola Seun, was on Tuesday arraigned before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, for allegedly defrauding a company of N891,000.

The Police charged the defendant, whose address was not provided with stealing and fraud.

The Prosecutor, Insp E.O.Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Oct. 20, 2022 at about 10,00 a.m at No. 5,Fatimilola St., Afobaje, Itele, Awori, Ota.

Adaraloye said that the defendant was given N891,000 to pay some customers by Monie Point International, but failed to disburse the money.

“The defendant fraudulently converted the sum of N891,000 to personal use instead of fulfilling the agreement between him and the company,” he said.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 390(9) and 419 of Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.O.Adeyemi, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

She adjourned the case till April 3 for further hearing.

