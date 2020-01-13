The defendant was arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and indecent assault.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 22, 2019 around 10:00 am., at Igboya area of Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the offence contravened Sections 360 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Olurotimi Oyebuade, urged the court to grant his client bail in most liberal terms.

Oyebuade also pledged that his client would not jump bail and that he would produce reliable sureties.

The Magistrate, Muhibah Olatunji, granted Odunlade bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Olatunji said that the sureties, who must reside within the jurisdiction of the court, must be civil servants not below Grade Level 10 in the ministry and must also swear to affidavit of means.

She added that the sureties must produce three-year tax clearance certificates and that their houses must be verified by the prosecutor.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till Feb. 10 for hearing.