Police arraign man for allegedly assaulting wife in Ogun

The Police Prosecutor, Insp E.O. Adataloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at his residence.

Adaraloye alleged that the defendant assaulted his wife, Kehinde, with a stick, which caused her an injury on her left hand.

He said the offence contravened Section 351 of the Criminal Code, Vol.1, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Adeyemi, admitted the defendant to N100,000 bail with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the surety must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction and gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun government.