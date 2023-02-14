ADVERTISEMENT
Police arraign man for allegedly assaulting wife in Ogun

News Agency Of Nigeria

A 50-year-old-man, Arowolo Olatunji, was on Tuesday brought before an Ota Magistrates’Court in Ogun, for allegedly assaulting his wife with a stick.

The Police charged Olatunji, who lives at No. 28, Ibrahim Kolawola, Baba Ode, Oniniku, Ota, with assault.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp E.O. Adataloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at his residence.

Adaraloye alleged that the defendant assaulted his wife, Kehinde, with a stick, which caused her an injury on her left hand.

He said the offence contravened Section 351 of the Criminal Code, Vol.1, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Adeyemi, admitted the defendant to N100,000 bail with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the surety must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction and gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun government.

She adjourned the court until March 2 for further hearing.

