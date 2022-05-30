RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arraign man for alleged abduction, rape in Benue

The Police Command in Benue on Monday arraigned one Kakule Aondonyega, 18, before a Makurdi Upper Area Court for alleged abduction and rape.

The Police Prosecutor Insp Rachael Mchiave told the court that the case was received at Criminal Investigation Department, Makurdi through a written petition by one Dorcas Wajir of Brewery, Gboko Road, Makurdi on May 16.

Mchiave said the petitioner alleged that on May 3, Kakule Aondonyega of Agina Community Zaki-Biam, Ukum LGA, Benue state, abducted her niece Dooshima Wajir to unknown destination.

She said Miss Dooshima was abducted at Tiontyu Town, Tarka LGA, where she was residing with one Jennifer Wajir, her sister.

He said the accused abducted the victim, took her to his place in Zaki Biam, Ukum LG and had sexual intercourse with the minor.

The Prosecutor said during police investigation, Aondonyega was arrested and he confessed to the crime.

She said investigation into the matter was still ongoing and requested for time to complete it.

She said the accused contravened Sections 274 and 284 of the Penal Code Law of Benue State 2004.

However, when the case came up for mention, no plea was taken for want of jurisdiction.

The Magistrate, Mrs Dooshima Ikpambese remanded the accused at the Federal Correctional Centre Makurdi and fixed June 30 for further mention.

