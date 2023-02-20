Police arraign man, 37, over alleged threat to kill father

Mchiave said that the accused Moses Eche, son of the informant, had threatened to kill his father if he did not give him money.

She said during Police investigation, Moses Eche was arrested and he confessed to the crime.

She said the accused contravened the Penal Code, Law of Benue State 2004 suggested.

She said investigation into the matter was still ongoing and requested for additional time to complete it.

However, when the case came up for mention, the accused denied all the allegations against him.

The Magistrate, Mrs Dooshima Ikpambese, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50,000 to one surety in the like sum who shall be resident within the jurisdiction of the court.