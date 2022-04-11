Police arraign man, 37, for allegedly assaulting FRSC officers

The Prosecution Counsel, Asp. Clement Okuiomose, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 7, at about 3.30 p.m. at MTN Bus Stop, along Lagos Badagry expressway.

Okuiomose said the defendant allegedly assaulted an FRSC officer on duty, Adeosun Adeniyi, tore his uniform and bit him, which caused him bodily harm.

“The defendant also obstructed other FRSC’s officers, Ibrahim Ridwan and his team from performing their lawful duty,” he said.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened the provision of Sections 172 and 117 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Fadahunsi Adefioye, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000, with one surety in like sum.