Police arraign man, 37, for allegedly assaulting FRSC officers

The Police in Lagos on Monday arraigned a 37-year-old man, Moses Okhakumen, in a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly assaulting Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officers, along Lagos Badagry expressway.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is being tried on a two-count charge of assault and obstruction.

The Prosecution Counsel, Asp. Clement Okuiomose, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 7, at about 3.30 p.m. at MTN Bus Stop, along Lagos Badagry expressway.

Okuiomose said the defendant allegedly assaulted an FRSC officer on duty, Adeosun Adeniyi, tore his uniform and bit him, which caused him bodily harm.

“The defendant also obstructed other FRSC’s officers, Ibrahim Ridwan and his team from performing their lawful duty,” he said.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened the provision of Sections 172 and 117 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Fadahunsi Adefioye, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000, with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until May 10 for mention.

