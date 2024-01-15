ADVERTISEMENT
Police arraign 'Ikorodu cultist' who allegedly used iron chair to rob woman of iPhone

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)
Lawal is facing a two-count charge of armed robbery and unlawful association.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to Lagos State counsel, Mrs B. Ojukutu-Shobande, the defendant committed the offences on Oct. 5, 2022, and Sept. 5, 2022, at Jetty Waterside, Bayeku, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Ojukutu-Shobande told the court that the defendant, armed with an iron chair, robbed one Ms Karimat Olugowora of iPhone XR worth N180,000.

The prosecution counsel also told the court that, on Sept. 5, 2022, it was discovered that the defendant belonged to an unlawful association known as Aiye confraternity.

Ojukutu-Shobande submitted that the alleged offences contravened Section 297 (2) (b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 and Section 2 (3) of the Unlawful Society and Cultism (Prohibition) Law of Lagos State, 2021.

Justice Adenike Coker remanded the defendant in a correctional centre and adjourned the case until Feb. 12 for trial.

News Agency Of Nigeria

