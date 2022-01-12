RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arraign herbalist for alleged possession of human parts

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police on Wednesday arraigned a herbalist, Kolawole Sikiru, 40, before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly breaking into a cemetery and cutting up body parts.

Police arraign herbalist for alleged possession of human parts. [legacy]
Police arraign herbalist for alleged possession of human parts. [legacy]

The defendant who resides in Ikorodu area of Lagos is facing a three count charge of forcible entry, misconduct with regards to corpse and receiving fraudulently obtained property.

Recommended articles

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Police prosecutor, Insp. Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at 12.30a.m. on Dec. 4, 2021, at Sabo Cemetery, Ikorodu Road, Lagos.

She said that the defendant snuck into the cemetery and cut out human parts from a freshly buried corpse.

Olaluwoye said the defendant was apprehended with a locally made wooden knife and a nylon bag containing two human hands, a piece of human flesh and a human heart parts.

Olaluwoye said that it was the cemetery security guard that caught the defendant when he was climbing out of the cemetery through a fence with the human parts in his possession.

She said the alleged offences contravened Sections 52, 165 (a) (b) (c) and 328 (1) (2) {a} {b} of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 165 provides five years imprisonment for misconduct with regards to corpses, while section 328 stipulates 14 years imprisonment for receiving fraudulently obtained property.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs L.Y. Balogun, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N2 million with two sureties in like sum.

Balogun said that the sureties must be gainfully employed, reside within the court jurisdiction and must produce evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She added that the sureties must have their addresses verified by the court and show a national proof of identification.

She adjourned the case until Feb. 9, for mention.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Zulum advises Senator Ndume against criticising repentant terrorists

Gov Zulum advises Senator Ndume against criticising repentant terrorists

Sanwo-Olu commiserates with Makinde over Alao-Akala's death

Sanwo-Olu commiserates with Makinde over Alao-Akala's death

APC denies shifting National Convention to June

APC denies shifting National Convention to June

Ohaneze declares support for Umahi, Orji Kalu for presidency

Ohaneze declares support for Umahi, Orji Kalu for presidency

2023: Tinubu has divine calling to be Nigeria’s president- Campaign group

2023: Tinubu has divine calling to be Nigeria’s president- Campaign group

Gov Makinde suddenly ends prayer service over Alao-Akala’s death

Gov Makinde suddenly ends prayer service over Alao-Akala’s death

Buhari salutes Senate President, Ahmad Lawan at 63

Buhari salutes Senate President, Ahmad Lawan at 63

Osinbajo better prepared for Nigeria’s future - Campaign group

Osinbajo better prepared for Nigeria’s future - Campaign group

PDP Governors need to work hard to produce presidential candidate - Wike tells Makinde

PDP Governors need to work hard to produce presidential candidate - Wike tells Makinde

Trending

Man cries bitterly while filming another man who slept with his wife and broke his bed (video)

Man cries while filming another man who slept with his wife and broke his bed in addition (video)

Prophet Nigel Giasie reacts to viral video with 'TikTok slay queen' (WATCH)

Prophet Nigel Gaisie and TikTok slay queen

“God did it again” - 32-year-old gospel singer says after marrying 51-year-old lover on birthday

“God did it again - 32-year-old gospel singer says after marrying 51-year-old lover on his birthday

Lagos govt clears 5 Dowen students accused of killing Sylvester Oromoni

Sylvester Oromoni (inset) allegedly died from wounds inflicted by his peers (Punch)