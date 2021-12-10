RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arraign 6 men for allegedly disturbing peace in Lagos school

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police on Friday arraigned six men who allegedly conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace in a primary school in Lagos.

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)
Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)

Odunayo Rufus, 23; Samuel Abidemi, 35; Ola Sunday, 27; Emmanuel Ojo, 20; Felix Omowole, 20; and Timi Kenny, 23, are facing a six-count charge bordering on conspiracy, assault, breach of peace and felony.

Recommended articles

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court where they were arraigned.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Olusegun Oke, however, said that the defendants disturbed the peace of Oke Ira Primary School, Ogba, Lagos, on Nov. 24, about 8. 15 a.m.

He said that they insisted on picking a 12-year-old pupil from the school premises to an unknown destination, without the consent of the management.

Oke submitted that the defendants unlawfully assaulted another 13-year-old pupil, and maliciously dragged one Adam Rasaq to the school.

“The defendants unlawfully assembled together and began to act in a disorderly manner by shouting and hitting the school gate.

“They entered the school premises with an intent to commit felony,” the prosecutor said.

The Magistrate, Mrs F.D. Hughes, admitted the defendants to N50,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Hughes ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The prosecutor said the alleged offences violated Sections 44(1), 168,(d), 173, 308 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos, 2015.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until Jan.14, for mention.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Afenifere condoles with families of Oromoni, students killed by truck in Lagos

Afenifere condoles with families of Oromoni, students killed by truck in Lagos

Buhari sends security chiefs to Sokoto, Katsina over rise in bandits’ attacks

Buhari sends security chiefs to Sokoto, Katsina over rise in bandits’ attacks

APC chieftain says Nigerians are lucky to have Buhari as President

APC chieftain says Nigerians are lucky to have Buhari as President

APC never promised restructuring in its 2015 manifesto, says Bisi Akande

APC never promised restructuring in its 2015 manifesto, says Bisi Akande

Bisi Akande shares story of the moment Tinubu became very frustrated with Buhari

Bisi Akande shares story of the moment Tinubu became very frustrated with Buhari

Gov Umahi suspends Permanent Secretary over delay in November salary

Gov Umahi suspends Permanent Secretary over delay in November salary

Buhari condoles Indian PM over death of defence chief, wife in helicopter crash

Buhari condoles Indian PM over death of defence chief, wife in helicopter crash

FG to construct 3,000-capacity custodial centres nationwide – Aregbesola

FG to construct 3,000-capacity custodial centres nationwide – Aregbesola

Political parties to bear cost of direct primaries- INEC

Political parties to bear cost of direct primaries- INEC

Trending

Man battles for life at hospital after being raped by 2 women, leaving him unconscious

Man battles for life at hospital after being raped by 2 women, leaving him unconscious

Truck reportedly crushes school students in Ojodu Berger, Lagos

Truck runs into school students in Lagos (Twitter @Trafficbutter)

Watch video: Female secondary school student smokes and others play ludo in class

Female SHS students smoke in class

8 children who locked themselves inside abandoned car confirmed dead in Lagos

The bodies of the children have been recovered and deposited at the Badagry General Hospital’s morgue for autopsy.