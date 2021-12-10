Police arraign 6 men for allegedly disturbing peace in Lagos school

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court where they were arraigned.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Olusegun Oke, however, said that the defendants disturbed the peace of Oke Ira Primary School, Ogba, Lagos, on Nov. 24, about 8. 15 a.m.

He said that they insisted on picking a 12-year-old pupil from the school premises to an unknown destination, without the consent of the management.

Oke submitted that the defendants unlawfully assaulted another 13-year-old pupil, and maliciously dragged one Adam Rasaq to the school.

“The defendants unlawfully assembled together and began to act in a disorderly manner by shouting and hitting the school gate.

“They entered the school premises with an intent to commit felony,” the prosecutor said.

The Magistrate, Mrs F.D. Hughes, admitted the defendants to N50,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Hughes ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The prosecutor said the alleged offences violated Sections 44(1), 168,(d), 173, 308 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos, 2015.