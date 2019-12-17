Nnabuihe, 28; Ayodele, 26, and Udoh, 25, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and impersonation before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

They, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Oct. 10, at 6.30p.m., in Ikotun area of Lagos.

Emuerhi said that the defendants conspired and falsely presented themselves as army men by wearing army uniform, in contravention of Sections 77(a)(b) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. Sule-Amzat, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50,000 each with one surety in like sum.

Sule-Amzat adjourned the case until Jan. 23 for mention.