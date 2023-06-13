ADVERTISEMENT
Police arraign 3 men over alleged theft of valuables worth ₦‎1.3m

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police charged the defendants, whose addresses were not provided on 3-counts of stealing, burglary and conspiracy.

Nigerian-police (Credit- Businessday NG)
The defendants were alleged to have allegedly broken into a house to steal a Plasma television and other items valued at ₦1.3 million.

The Prosecutor, Insp E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendants and others still at large, committed the offences on May 23 at about 10.30p.m at Zone 11, Ajayi Egan, Ota.

Adaraloye alleged that the defendants and their accomplices conspired among themselves to break into the house of one Ogo-Oluwa Akeem to steal a LG 65 inches plasma television, one split Air Conditioner 1.5 horse power, grinding machine and other items valued at ₦1.3 million.

He added that the defendants also damaged the window burglar proof of the complainant valued at ₦25,000.

Adaraloye said the defendants were caught by vigilance groups and handed over to the police for further investigation.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 411,451 and 516 of the Criminal Code,Laws of Ogun,2006.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Adeyemi, granted the defendants bail in the sum of ₦200,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the sureties must reside within the court jurisdiction and should be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

She adjourned the case till July 7 for further hearing.

