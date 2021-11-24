RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arraign 3 ‘fake’ soldiers

The Police on Tuesday arraigned three civilians before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly parading themselves as military men.

The defendants, Emmanuel Ifeanyichukwu, 34, Emmanuel Ogar, 31 and Basiru Saleh, 33, are facing a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy and impersonation.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Police prosecutor, Insp Wasiu Dada, said the defendants wore the Nigeria Army camouflage uniform and portrayed themselves as military personnel.

Dada told the court that the defendants committed the offences with others still at large on Oct. 22 at about 2.00 p.m. at Ajah in Lagos.

He said the defendants conspired and unlawfully had in their possession, military camouflage uniforms, boots and identity cards which they could not give satisfactory account of.

The prosecutor said the offences violate Sections 77, 79(a)(b) and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate Emeka Opara admitted them to N50,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Opara ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until Dec. 8, for mention.

