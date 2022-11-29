RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arraign 2 for armed robbery in Benue

The Police in Benue, on Tuesday arraigned John Nyitamen and Atakpa Aondohemba, at the Chief Magistrates’ Court 5, Makurdi, for alleged criminal conspiracy and armed robbery.

police (RipplesNigeria)
police (RipplesNigeria)

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. James Ewaoche, told the court that the case was transferred from the Divisional Police Headquarters, Naka Gwer-West Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State, to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Makurdi.

Recommended articles

Ewaoche said that on Sept. 28, men of the Nigeria Police, Naka Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer, SP. Alabi Modeen, while on routine patrol, received a distress call that armed robbers had blocked Naka/Adoka road, and were robbing motorists of their valuables.

He said the armed robbers, on sighting the operatives, took to their heels, and one of the victims, Usman Bello, who was robbed of his mobile phone, was rescued by the team.

He said during Police investigation, Nyitamen, aka “Navy”, and Aondohemba, were apprehended, but other members of the syndicate escaped and were still at large.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened sections 6(b) and 1(1)(2)(a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms Special Provision Act 2004.

He added that investigation into the matter was still ongoing, and requested for additional time to do a thorough job.

However, when the case came up for mention, no plea was taken for want of jurisdiction.

The Magistrate, Mrs Erdoo Ter, remanded the suspects at the Federal Maximum Correctional Centre, Makurdi, and adjourned the case until Jan. 23, 2023 for further mention.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Spanish coastguard finds 3 Nigerians under ship coming from Lagos

Spanish coastguard finds 3 Nigerians under ship coming from Lagos

FG reveals real reason for high cost of food

FG reveals real reason for high cost of food

Why Tinubu’s familiarity with Tompolo is necessary – Adamu Garba

Why Tinubu’s familiarity with Tompolo is necessary – Adamu Garba

Kaduna: Buhari’s in-law, Sha’aban dumps APC, slams El-Rufai

Kaduna: Buhari’s in-law, Sha’aban dumps APC, slams El-Rufai

Everything to know about BVAS and how it’ll be deployed for 2023 elections [Explainer]

Everything to know about BVAS and how it’ll be deployed for 2023 elections [Explainer]

WHO to name virus 'mpox' instead of Monkey pox to avoid stigma

WHO to name virus 'mpox' instead of Monkey pox to avoid stigma

“Tinubu will run an all-inclusive government - PWD

“Tinubu will run an all-inclusive government” - PWD

Amotekun recovers Ak-47 rifles, ammunition hidden in forest in Oyo State

Amotekun recovers Ak-47 rifles, ammunition hidden in forest in Oyo State

Buhari charges Nigerian politicians to emulate late Saraki virtues

Buhari charges Nigerian politicians to emulate late Saraki virtues

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Wife stabs husband

Married woman stabs husband to death for trying to have s*x with her

food

Food vendor confesses to using her bathing water to cook in Ogun

Alleged defilement victim

Police officer to face court for allegedly defiling 14-year-old girl

Kidnappers demand N10m ransom, insist on collecting only new naira notes [PremiumTimes]

Kidnappers demand N10m ransom, insists collecting only new naira notes