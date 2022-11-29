Police arraign 2 for armed robbery in Benue

Ewaoche said that on Sept. 28, men of the Nigeria Police, Naka Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer, SP. Alabi Modeen, while on routine patrol, received a distress call that armed robbers had blocked Naka/Adoka road, and were robbing motorists of their valuables.

He said the armed robbers, on sighting the operatives, took to their heels, and one of the victims, Usman Bello, who was robbed of his mobile phone, was rescued by the team.

He said during Police investigation, Nyitamen, aka “Navy”, and Aondohemba, were apprehended, but other members of the syndicate escaped and were still at large.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened sections 6(b) and 1(1)(2)(a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms Special Provision Act 2004.

He added that investigation into the matter was still ongoing, and requested for additional time to do a thorough job.

However, when the case came up for mention, no plea was taken for want of jurisdiction.