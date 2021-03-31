The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendants included Abdulwaris Sholademi, Akintonde Ayo, Ibrahim Ajayi, Aderenle Lekan, Wasiu Akinpelumi and Abioye Samuel.

Others were: Aremu Jaleel, Oladetan Yayah, Epebiyi Lekan and John Fidelix.

The defendants, whose addresses and ages were not provided, are facing a two-count charge of breach of peace and conspiracy.

The Prosecutor, Insp. E. O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on March 24, at about 11.00 pm.at Toll Gate area, Ota.

Adaraloye said that the defendants conspired to conduct themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace to the community by smoking Indian hemp in public.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 234(1) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Vol. I, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs A. O. Adeyemi, admitted each of the defendants to N10,000 bail, with a surety each in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed, with evidence of tax payment to Ogun government.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till April 1, for judgment.