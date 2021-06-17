RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Plot twist! Premier Cool unveils Deyemi and Elozonam as their official brand ambassadors

Nigeria’s No.1 bestselling cooling soap, Premier Cool has unveiled Multiple award-winning film and TV Actor Deyemi Okanlawon and Reality TV Star, Elozonam Ogbolu as their official brand ambassadors!

Both stars took to their Instagram platforms to announce the movie like unveiling.

Recall when we thought Nollywood was definitely up to something following the viral conversation of the ‘Cut soap’ trend that sparked a lot of conversation across social media? Then both Elozonam and Deyemi got everyone even more curious when they both released similar video trailers showing them in a quest of some sort, leaving us to think Nollywood was at it again! Well, the cat has been let out the bag.

The sequel has now been released, check out the movie like unveil of both stars as Premier Cool Brand Ambassadors.

Speaking on the engagement, Head of Marketing Africa, Daniel Gyefour said “Deyemi and Elozonam have proven with their positive lifestyle and personality to be a source of inspiration to many in their own different spaces, Deyemi is a talented and versatile actor who through the years has stood out in his own craft, while Elozonam is a creative and innovative sensation whose ideas and content is quite inspiring. They have both in their own ways given others the hope and confidence to chase their dreams. Which is was we represent as a brand”. He said.

Our heartfelt congratulations to both of them, they certainly found The Soap!

Premier cool, produced by PZ Cussons, is Nigeria’s No. 1 bestselling cooling soap that guarantees 25-hour freshness and all-day confidence. Premier Cool soap contains anti-bacterial ingredients and menthol that help you get rid of germs instantly, leaving you feeling icy cool and protected round the clock!

