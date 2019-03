According to a report by Gulf News, the flight en route Kuala Lumpur made the return upon the request of the mother who complained that she left her baby at the boarding area of the King Abdul Aziz International Airport, Jeddah.

The pilot made the unusual request to the traffic control for him to return to the airport.

In a video shared online, the pilot can be heard exchanging words with the traffic control officials requesting the permission to return to the airport.