Barely 24 hours after a gas explosion at Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos, a pipeline explosion has rocked Gloryland Estate, Isheri Olofin area of the state.

The explosion, which happened in the early hours of Thursday, December 5, 2019, sparked waves of panic among residents, as many were seen running in all directions to avoid being caught in the explosion.

Premium Times reports that the fire had also affected Diamond Estate along Isheri/Lasu-Igando Road.

While the cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, residents suspect that pipeline vandalism was the cause.

As at the time of this report, the casualty from the fire could also not be ascertained.

Emergency and rescue officials have since been deployed to the area.

Efforts to reach the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) have been unsuccessful so far.