The pair, who are judges in the ongoing Remy Producers Trilogy competition in Nigeria joined other celebrities and International judges including award winning producers – Jermain Dupri, Boi-1da and Trakgirl for this exclusive event. Also in attendance were Remy Martin influencers – Charles of play and Anuel Modebe.

Phyno, Clarence Peters, others attend Remy Producers series Season 6 finale in Atlanta

The event which held at Gold Room, Atlanta, featured a face-off among the four regional winners; Scylla, Ovalord, Clyde Strokes and Tane Runo. The four producers had an opportunity to play their best music, while they battled for the ultimate co-sign.

At the end of the intense competition, Ovalord emerged as the champion, clinching the grand prize - a producers’ deal with So-So Def Records’ led by Jermaine Dupri.

It would be recalled that the Remy Producers Trilogy – Season 1 was launched in Nigeria in July with Phyno, Sarz and Clarence Peters as judges. The competition will provide up and coming audio and video producers a platform to be mentored by these industry pacesetters.

So far, the competition has seen the selection of finalists from Port-Harcourt, Owerri, Abuja, Enugu, Benin and Lagos. The semi-finals will hold in Warehouse Kitchen, Lagos on the 13th of October 2019, where selected audio and video producers will compete for a spot in the finals.

This final stage will see the top contestants ‘beat-battle’ it out for the coveted grand prize – an opportunity to collaborate with industry mavens; Sarz, Phyno and Clarence Peters on a record sponsored by Remy Martin.

For more information and the latest developments on the Rémy Martin Producers Trilogy – Season 1, visit www.remyproducers.ng and follow along on social at @RemyMartinNG and #RemyproducersNG #RemyProducersTrilogy

