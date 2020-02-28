Gage Awards had the pleasure of welcoming dignitaries, including prof. Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), he received Special Recognition Award for his contribution to the growth of the digital space in Nigeria.

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu represented by the Honourable Commissioner of Science & Technology, Mr. Hakeem Popoola Fahm.

Photos from GAGE Awards 2020: Graced with class, splendor and the best of corporate, digital, governance and entertainment

The Acting Registrar/CEO of APCON, Ijedi Iyoha.

Head of Corporate Communications, Access Bank, Mr. Amaechi Okobi, Former Big Brother Naija Housemate Tobi Bakre, Ace comedians, Sydney Talker and Taooma amongst others.

Mr. Idoko Negedu - Corporate Communications and External Affairs, GTbank, Award-winning Journalist, Kiki Mordi and #EndSars activist, Segun Awosanya (Segalink) all took home awards for their ingenious activities online.

Just as the event itself remains a wonder in the hearts of many, Johnny Drille blew hats away with his live performance.

Big winners on the night include GTBank- Best Bank APP of 2019, Segun Awosanya(Segalink)-Online Personality of the year, Skinny Girls in Transit-Web series of the year, Jumia Food-Breakout APP of the year, Jumia.com- Website of the year, Onyeka Akumah(Farm Crowdy)-Online Entrepreneur of the year, Bella naija-Blog of the Year, Best use of Digital in Financial Transaction-etranzact, Online film/Documentary of the year –Kiki Mordi, Online Comedian of 2019-Taaooma etc.

According to the convener, Mr. Johnson Anorh, The GAGE Awards going forward will be the biggest gathering of the best of the best in the Digital space in the whole of Africa; celebrating individuals and brands who will bring more innovations to the digital space and by extension make the life of Africans simpler and better.

Check out the complete winners list on www.gageawards.com/list-of-winners

