RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Photographer spends 10 months in prison for resigning, social media reacts

Damilare Famuyiwa

Oluwole Mike of Pesther Studio, according to a Human Rights Activist, was displeased about the way a 26-year-old photographer resigned from his job at the company. Therefore, he pressed for his arrest.

The photographer, Nicholas [Funke Adeoye / X]
The photographer, Nicholas [Funke Adeoye / X]

Recommended articles

According to Funke Adeoye, the Human Rights Activist who shared this development on her X timeline, Nicholas’ boss at the time felt offended about the way he resigned, and had him arrested.

The incident, she noted, happened in October 2023.

His resignation sparked outrage from his boss, a prominent politician and owner of a well-known photography studio in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), whose identity was disclosed as Oluwole Mike.

The reaction led to Nicholas's arrest on charges of "intentional insult."

Initially, he was detained for two days before being charged and locked up in a Keffi prison with 189 other inmates.

He remained in custody due to his inability to pay the bail amount, initially set at ₦100,000 and later reduced to ₦50,000.

Despite the intervention of his boss, who withdrew the charges by submitting a letter to the court, Nicholas’s release was delayed.

The situation has raised concerns about the influence of powerful individuals on legal processes and the treatment of individuals facing financial and legal hurdles.

Aside from the wickedness of that politician that locked him, so the police can just lock up people for something like this??? Like I say this country is irredeemable,” @DavymartinCEO wrote on X.

@PureStanley1 also wrote: “Such an evil and vile fellow, that derives joy in intimidating the poor and vulnerable! The sickening part of all this, is that him and his wife might be a Mummy GO and Daddy GO in a church, meanwhile his heart is eviI. Evil men and calling the name of God, na 5&6. They are always using the name of God to cover their wicked acts.”

Mike, whose pictures have been uncovered and spread on X, is yet to react to the report.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

LiveScore Bet Squads: The best free-to-play game in Nigeria

LiveScore Bet Squads: The best free-to-play game in Nigeria

FG and ASUU in urgent talks to prevent strike following 21-day notice

FG and ASUU in urgent talks to prevent strike following 21-day notice

NLC to embark on nationwide prayer march over Ajaero’s police invitation

NLC to embark on nationwide prayer march over Ajaero’s police invitation

Police capture kidnappers after collecting ₦3m ransom from victim's family

Police capture kidnappers after collecting ₦3m ransom from victim's family

Labour Party crisis: Obi, Otti rally stakeholders for strategic meeting

Labour Party crisis: Obi, Otti rally stakeholders for strategic meeting

Nigerian CDS, Musa meets Nigerien counterpart amid ECOWAS withdrawal crisis

Nigerian CDS, Musa meets Nigerien counterpart amid ECOWAS withdrawal crisis

NIS deports Zimbabwean bishop for participating in Methodist Church election

NIS deports Zimbabwean bishop for participating in Methodist Church election

Protests across Canada as 70,000 foreign students face deportation

Protests across Canada as 70,000 foreign students face deportation

Abike Dabiri shares photo of woman who threatened to poison Nigerians in Canada

Abike Dabiri shares photo of woman who threatened to poison Nigerians in Canada

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Trending

Court sentences 18-year-old to 6 months community service for internet fraud [Yahoo]

Court sentences 18-year-old to 6 months community service for internet fraud

PPRO, Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko [Punch]

Man suspects foul play after son dies in NNPC facility

Lynch

2 students arrested for lynching spiritualist over phone theft accusation

Depressed 40-year-old woman sets herself on fire after husband divorces her

Depressed 40-year-old woman sets herself on fire after husband divorces her