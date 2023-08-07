ADVERTISEMENT
Photographer nabbed with human skull in Ondo

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect said the human skull was given to him by a native doctor to enhance his business patronage.

The skull was given to him by a native doctor to enhance his business patronage [Freepik]
The skull was given to him by a native doctor to enhance his business patronage [Freepik]

Ondo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed this development, stated that the suspect confessed to have collected the human parts from a herbalist in Osun State.

"One Franklin Akinyosuyi, 26, who claimed to be a photographer and own a boutique in Ondo town was challenged by his landlord for keeping a bag in a corner of the compound.

"The landlord became suspicious and asked the young man to open the bag. When he did, a human skull was found in the bag, thereafter he was arrested. He claimed it was given to him by a native doctor in Osun State to enhance his business," the police spokesperson was quoted as saying.

This development came after the Akwa Ibom State Police Command arrested a suspected ritualist with a human skull.

The suspect, Edu Ime of Mbak Etoi in Uyo Local Government Area, was nabbed at a popular Urua Ekpa junction around Calabar-Itu highway.

"Suspect could not give any reasonable explanation as to why he was in possession of a human skull but named their ring leader, who is a suspected ritualist," he said.

Reviewing the police achievements in Akwa Ibom in the past months, Akwa Ibom Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Odiko Macdon, said 269 suspects had been arrested for offences ranging from murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, rape and cultism in the state.

Damilare Famuyiwa

