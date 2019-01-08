A 32-year-old petrol station manager, Iyiola Peter, was on Tuesday brought before an Ota Chief Magistrates‘ Court in Ogun for allegedly stealing N1.6 million belonging to his employer.

Peter, who lives at No. 24 Olumide St., Iyana-Iyesi, Ota, is facing a count charge of stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Abdulkareem Mustapha, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Dec. 29 at AP Filling Station, Agbado Road, Ota.

Mustapha said that the accused, who was the station manager, stole N1.6 million belonging to KNB Nigeria Ltd.

“The accused refused to remit the money made from the sales and converted it to his personal use,’’ he said.

Mustapha said that the offence contravened Section 390(6) Vol. 1, Law of Ogun, 2006.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Mathew Akinyemi, granted the accused bail of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Akinyemi ordered that the sureties should reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

He adjourned the case until Feb. 7 for mention.