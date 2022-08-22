RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Petrol black market operator loses wife and children as his shop explodes

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased were said to have arrived Lagos on a visit to the businessman when the incident happened.

Burnt shop
Burnt shop

David Olabanji, a black market operator, has lost his wife identified as Rhoda, and their two children, as his shop in the Dantata area of Satellite Town, Lagos State, exploded on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

Olabanji who was said to have been in the business of adulterated petroleum products was at his stop, alongside a few others, when the explosion suddenly happened.

Immediately after the shop exploded, Olabanji’s wife, who left their kids with him, quickly ran to rescue them, but lost her life in the process.

An eyewitness of the incident, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, stated that the fire from the explosion burnt Rhoda and the children to death.

The man usually deals in the adulteration of PMS products, among others, in his shop. Around 4.30pm on the day of the incident, the man and his wife were outside the shop, while their children were sleeping inside when fire started burning the shop.

“The wife quickly rushed in to rescue her children but she was unlucky. She, alongside her children, got burnt to death by the fire. The man also made an attempt to rescue his family but he couldn’t.

“He sustained severe burns and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The man was adulterating petroleum products around the shop when the explosion happened,” the source gave his account of the incident.

Another eyewitness, who identified herself as Janet Oluwawemimo said Rhoda called for help when the fire was burning, but the intensity of the inferno discouraged people from rescuing them.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 election will not be based on connections – Peter Obi

2023 election will not be based on connections – Peter Obi

Commercial motorcyclists urge FG to cancel proposed ban on commercial motorcycles

Commercial motorcyclists urge FG to cancel proposed ban on commercial motorcycles

ASUU Strike: Students call for PPP to fund universities, recount losses

ASUU Strike: Students call for PPP to fund universities, recount losses

NBA conference: Tinubu absent as Peter Obi, Atiku give speeches

NBA conference: Tinubu absent as Peter Obi, Atiku give speeches

We must save the soul of Nigeria - Chimamanda

We must save the soul of Nigeria - Chimamanda

Police decorates 18 promoted officers in Sokoto

Police decorates 18 promoted officers in Sokoto

Oyakhilome’s nephew opens up on suspension over support for Tinubu

Oyakhilome’s nephew opens up on suspension over support for Tinubu

Osun Election Tribunal grants Oyetola, APC access to election’s materials

Osun Election Tribunal grants Oyetola, APC access to election’s materials

BREAKING: IPOB rejects Peter Obi, Igbo presidency

BREAKING: IPOB rejects Peter Obi, Igbo presidency

Trending

3 RCCG members die on their way home from the church convention

3 RCCG members die on their way home from the church convention

Police carry dead body

Ghanaian farmer ties wife's hands, beat her to death for refusing to give 'raw sex'

20 mummified corpses recovered from ritual shrine by Edo Police. [Twitter:UncleDeji]

20 mummified corpses recovered from ritual shrine by Edo Police

Saurath Mela or Sabhagachhi

9-day groom market where women go to buy bachelors