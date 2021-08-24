RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Petrol attendant dragged to court for allegedly stealing N7.8m

A filling station attendant, Muritala Sedenu, who allegedly stole N7.8 million from his employer, on Monday appeared in a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The police charged Sedemu, 33, with conspiracy and theft.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Rita Momah, told the court that the defendant committed the offences different times before July 15, at Forte Ardora filling station, Moloney, Lagos Island.

She alleged that the defendant stole N7.8 million being money realised from fuel sales.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 287(9) (b) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties each in like sum.

She has adjourned until Sept 21.

