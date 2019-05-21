Perries Lagos launches its official online delivery service at Aqua Pool!

With its slogan: “Tasty meals, straight to you” Perries strives to do exactly just that, delivering express meals that responds to Lagos’ needs for an exceptional selection of food choice around the Island of Lekki, Vi, and Oniru!

Perries caters to every demographic, in addition to private events and parties.

The Perries Lagos team pride themselves on intentionally prioritising quality on every item. A distinct feature is their special homemade sauces prepared to complement each dish specifically. The exciting menu showcases a variety of finger licking options such as the “Sizzling Hot Wings, Sizzling Honey Wings and Sticky BBQ Wings” alongside their “Special Grilled Fish with Yam Fries”, giving customers a taste of African flavour as well. Pasta, burgers, wraps in a variety of combinations, are just a few more of what this delivery restaurant will offer on its menu.

The pop-up event will give potential customers an insight and taste into the Perries Signature Experience; the full menu will be served at a discounted rate, accompanied with music, and beautiful city views at the Aqua Pool rooftop location.

With its management team having over 15 years combined in the industry, Perries believes that “quality meals are essential in Nigeria; we want to offer fresh, flavourful meals to our customers because it’s truly what they deserve”.

The delivery restaurant will officially be open from Monday 27th May! To RSVP for its official launch please email Info@perrieslagos.com.

