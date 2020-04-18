This event is meant to pass across a strong message that staying at home together will help fight this pandemic.

Watch the announcement video here: https://www.youtube.com/user/PepsiNaija

This event will be a global and digital broadcast for the whole world to participate in it. Also, it was curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga and will have the appearance of over 50 international music artists and celebrities; the likes of Burna Boy, Alicia Keys, Lupita Nyong’o, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Idris and Sabrina Elba, Oprah Winfrey, David and Victoria Beckham and so on.

Streaming starts by 2pm ET (In Nigeria, 7pm) and ends by 10pm ET (In Nigeria, 3am midnight). You can stream live from these digital platforms:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCg3_C7BwcV0kBlJbBFHTPJQ. Also, the live broadcast can be watched on DSTV Vuzu (Channel 116).

You too can join Pepsi and the Global Citizen by taking a pledge to Stay At Home on their site and tuning in to enjoy the music broadcast. To take the pledge and learn more about the event, kindly visit this link: https://www.globalcitizen.org/en/connect/togetherathome/?utm_campaign=later-linkinbio-glblctzn&utm_content=later-6523975&utm_medium=social&utm_source=instagram

