Donald Vaughn and his lookalike son, Pierre Q Vaughn have such striking resemblance in the photos that one cannot blame skeptics who doubt that they are father and son.

Pierre Q Vaughn who shared the beautiful photos with his dad on his social media handles captioned them: “Where I get my wisdom from, Father and son”.

READ ALSO: “Offering bowl being outside is an abomination to God” – Pastor quotes scripture to back argument

See more photos and social media reactions below:

People refuse to believe one of these guys is the other’s father (more photos)

People refuse to believe one of these guys is the other’s father (more photos)

People refuse to believe one of these guys is the other’s father (more photos)

People refuse to believe one of these guys is the other’s father (more photos)