Counsellor Dr. Mrs Charlotte Oduro said some time ago that women should pamper their husbands when they cheat on them with other women and her advice ignited a huge controversy.

She explained that when a woman’s husband cheats on her, it calls for self-introspection to figure out where she fell short in making him comfortable and then improve on it.

According to her, it is completely unwise of a woman to divorce her husband because of infidelity, adding that others are ready to grab him without hesitation.

While some people disagreed with her, saying she was giving philandering men a shot in the arm, others thought her opinion was spot on.

READ ALSO: Man who raped 2-year-old baby to death has been sentenced to death by hanging

The agreement and disagreement with her continued for a long time before subsiding a bit but a video of her strongly making the controversial point has resurfaced and people simply can’t resist the temptation of talking about it again.

Maybe, watching her again in this video might make you change your initial stance and either disagree or agree with her now.