Patient seeking free medical service drowns in hospital soakaway

According to eyewitnesses, the deceased was awaiting registration for the ongoing free medical outreach organized by the Edo State Government, in conjunction with the Association of Nigerian Physicians in the United States, when he left the queue he was on to urinate.

On his way to urinate, he accidentally stepped on the skeptic tank hidden under thick grass. It immediately caved in, after which he got downed in it.

It was gathered that there was no caution sign to give warning to people about the dilapidated soakaway. The man, whose identity was yet-to-be identified, did not make it alive, as he was brought out dead four hours later.

The deceased’s body was later pulled out of the skeptic tank with the aid of an excavator brought to the premises by the emergency response team drafted to the scene.