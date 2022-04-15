RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Patient seeking free medical service drowns in hospital soakaway

Damilare Famuyiwa

To take advantage of a free medical programme, a man had gone to a general hospital in Edo State for test and treatment, but died at the health facility after falling into a soakaway.

A middle-aged man, who had gone to the Oredo Primary Health Centre, in Benin City, Edo State, for a free medical service, met his untimely death after falling in a dilapidated skeptic tank at the premises of the health facility and passed away thereafter.

According to eyewitnesses, the deceased was awaiting registration for the ongoing free medical outreach organized by the Edo State Government, in conjunction with the Association of Nigerian Physicians in the United States, when he left the queue he was on to urinate.

On his way to urinate, he accidentally stepped on the skeptic tank hidden under thick grass. It immediately caved in, after which he got downed in it.

It was gathered that there was no caution sign to give warning to people about the dilapidated soakaway. The man, whose identity was yet-to-be identified, did not make it alive, as he was brought out dead four hours later.

The deceased’s body was later pulled out of the skeptic tank with the aid of an excavator brought to the premises by the emergency response team drafted to the scene.

Following the unfortunate incident, the free medical care programme was temporarily suspended, as the health workers in the hospital and intended beneficiaries panicked.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

