Justice Anthony Ezonfade Okorodas has raised alarm he's not the biological father of the three children he had with his former wife, Celia Juliet Ototo.

In a statement released on Thursday, January 28, 2021, the Delta State High Court judge said he conducted DNA tests on all three children with the wife he divorced 11 years ago, and discovered that they're not his.

He said he conducted a test on the last child, a 17-year-old boy, last year after receiving a tip off from an anonymous source that proved to be correct.

After confronting her, he said his former wife hesitantly admitted to having an affair with another man while they were married, prompting him to conduct DNA tests on the other two children he had with her.

The results proved that the two university undergraduates are also not his biological children, a situation he says has caused him 'excruciating mental trauma'.

The judge noted that he has been taking care of the children with his current wife, Ebi, since he divorced Ototo over a decade ago, and that the recent development will not change his attitude towards them.

He revealed that DNA tests on all his other four children with his current wife proved that they belong to him.

Describing his former wife's action as an abomination, Okorodas said he was making the issue public to prevent damaging speculations, half-truths, and outright lies.

Paternity fraud is a contentious topic in Nigeria, with the country notorious for having one of the highest cases across the world.