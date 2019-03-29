The suspects, Chukwuka Stephen, and Ejim Stephen, reportedly committed the offence on February 5 and were arrested on February 26.

It was gathered that the pastor of God of possibilities church were brought to Ogun state from their village in Delta state by the deceased.

The suspects were said to have pitched their church at the premises of the victim's residence at Papa Ibafo, which the deceased found unpleasant and subsequently chased them out of his house.

Following the victim's decision, the suspects traced him to his farm and killed him using machete.

His dead body was found by his wife, the suspects' elder sister, who subsequently lodged a complaint to the police.

Upon interrogation after their arrest, the suspects confessed to their crime. They said they took the decision to carry out the crime because he deprived them of using his premises for their church activities.