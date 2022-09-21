RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Pastor stirs debate after charging to teach her people how to pray

Damilare Famuyiwa

The American pastor shared a flier of a prayer coaching programme, in which she requested people to pay $1,499 (about N689,345) to be participants.

Juanita Bynum
Juanita Bynum

Juanita Bynum, an American televangelist and singer, has stirred social media controversy after she encouraged people to pay to learn how to pray.

Bynum, who’s also an author and lecturer, founded Juanita Bynum International, her United States-based ministry, where she announced to hold a programme themed ‘The Prayer Institute’.

To participate in the programme which is scheduled to be held next month (October 2022), the American pastor asked people to pay $1,499 — which was about N689,345.

In a blog post in which she made this disclosure, Bynum said the programme which will commence on Thursday, October 6, will hold every fourth day of the month, adding that its benefits include “two-hour intensive (7 sessions), Q & A (at the end of each intensive), the prayer institute tote bag, and the prayer institute binder.”

Others are -“Exclusive prayer institute journal, the prayer institute certificate, mantling of a full prayer shawl by Dr. Bynum, and sacred anointing oil.”

Reactions

The programme has stirred reactions from Twitter users, who criticized the American pastor for charging to teach people how to pray.

Amongst those that reacted to the programme is @Powerkickaction, who wrote: “Only thing unexplainable why you charging 1500 to "talk to god.”

Another, @angel_eva1234 wrote: “Someone asked if a man will rob God and this girl answered “No, but Juanita Bynum will” whewwwwwww 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😖😖🤣🤣🤣🤣😭. I’m so damn weak.”

@ThatsArtez wrote: “Juanita Bynum is a prime example of Pimps in The Pulpit… I’m in disbelief. The Old Saints taught us to pray by being examples, and the Bible gives specific instructions on how to pray!”

@doubledeemuva wrote: “So Juanita Bynum out here charging $1500 for prayers, a Ross journal, vegetable oil, and a $5 below tote bag. The Saints are out of line and out of pocket. I believe Juanita been listening to Cardi B. I don't do nothing for free you know I gotta charge. 💯”

Bynum is, however, yet to field response to her critics.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

