Pastor sets colleagues’ cars ablaze in Plateau, says they hated him

Damilare Famuyiwa

The pastor, according to the police, staged his kidnap with his cohorts and received ransom from sympathizing members of his congregation.

Albarka Bitrus, a pastor based in Jos, Plateau State capital, has set two cars belonging to his colleagues ablaze.

Bitrus was also said to have set a bicycle belonging to another cleric on fire, as he cited hatred as the reason for his action.

According to Alabo Alfred, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Plateau State, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, the suspect set ablaze a Mercedes Benz, a Toyota car and a bicycle, parked at ECWA Bishara 3, Jenta Apata, Jos, owned by his colleagues because they hated him.

Alfred said the suspect also confessed to organizing his own kidnap and demanding ransom from members of his congregation.

The Plateau State Police Command has again uncovered the nefarious acts of one Pastor Albarka Bitrus Sukuya of Jenta Apata, Jos, who on several occasions staged his kidnap with his cohorts and received ransom from sympathising members of his congregation.

Sequel to his spurious kidnaps of November 14, 2022, and November 30, 2022, when the sums of N400,000 and N200,000 were respectively paid by his sympathisers as ransom for his release, the incidents triggered suspicion.

“Through credible intelligence, the cleric was invited by the DPO, Nassarawa Gwong Police Station, CSP Musa Hassan, and investigation commenced immediately. In the course of investigation, it was established that the suspect had been conspiring with his gang to stage his kidnap and fraudulently collecting ransom.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to have committed the crime and mentioned the following persons as his accomplices: Baruk Mailale, Nathaniel Bitrus, and Aye (surname unknown),” a statement quoted the police spokesperson as saying.

Alfred added that Mailale, and Bitrus had been arrested, efforts are ongoing to apprehend Aye, who’s on the run.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
