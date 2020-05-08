The man of God from Kenya’s Mwingi Kitui county has embarked on selling eggs in the streets of Mwingi to take care of his big family, according to Tuko.co.ke.

Peter Musyoka is reported as saying in an interview with NTV that he decided to venture into the egg selling business to meet his daily needs while he waits for the ban on social gathering to be lifted.

Pastor sells eggs in the streets to feed 6 six children as he awaits reopening of churches

The New Apostle Church Mwingi Township used to be his source of income before the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

"My followers have been adversely affected because when we used to pray for them, we gave them hope we would get bundles of flour or even KSh 1,000 and at the end of the month probably a sack of vegetables. For now, every pastor has their lives planned. They are coping with life as it is. If things get tough you and your family sleep hungry," said the pastor.

Musyoka acknowledged that everyone including his followers are suffering the brunt of the global pandemic, so it would be fruitless to depend on their offerings in these hard times, hence the need to take matters into his own hands.

"Some men are not saved but have allowed their wives to be our followers. It becomes hard when they go to ask their husbands money for offering, the guy asks where they are taking the money and continues to insinuate the wife could be having an affair with the pastor," added Musyoka.

It is understandable why the man of God chose to put his family’s survival before ego and shyness. The 38-year-old pastor is a father of six children.

Musyoka who has been a pastor of the New Apostle Church Mwingi Township since the year 2007 said the egg selling business is just temporary, and once the ban on church activities is lifted he will resume the kingdom work.