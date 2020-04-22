But a dramatic incident ensued at Ngurubani market in Mwea-East, Kirinyaga county of Kenya when a pastor and congregants who were supposed to be under arrest were the ones calling the shot.

The pastor and 32 congregants who were attending prayer gathering in one of his houses refused to be arrested, arguing that the Bible does not forbid prayer gatherings, regardless of coronavirus pandemic.

According to Citizen TV, Mwea-East police commander John Onditi said members of the congregation demanded the police to quote a bible verse that forbids gatherings before they would be arrested freely, Tuko.co.ke reported.

“These people were in someone’s house, obviously in very squeezed space, this is very wrong and goes against the rules of social distancing,” the police boss noted.

READ ALSO: Brave woman injured as she wrestles with crocodile and rescues her son from its jaws

However, after a heated argument, 25 congregants were marched to Wang'uru Police Station to sort out the issue there and nine who were underage were released.

It is not clear whether the worshippers would be sent into mandatory quarantine like in similar cases across the country.