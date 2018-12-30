The deceased, Reverend Dr. David Nabegmado, is reportedly of the Central Assemblies of God Church.

He died on Sunday, December 30, 2018, while making for the church auditorium where he was expected to give a sermon.

A video shared on Facebook captures the aftermath of the attack. In the clip, congregants are observed feeling lost in the chaos.

According to reports, the police have arrested the nephew alongside an accomplice.

Reverend Dr. David Nabegmado dies at a hospital where he was taken to for medical attention.