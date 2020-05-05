Governor of Nigeria’s Rivers State Nyesom Wike disclosed the sad development on Friday while updating the State on efforts to curb the pandemic.

Reports say the COVID-19 patient whom the man of God was praying for before getting infected in return has died anyway and also infected two of his children with the virus before passing away.

Governor Nyesom Wike accused security operatives deployed to enforce borders’ closure of sabotaging the state’s efforts by receiving bribes to allow people into the jurisdiction.

READ ALSO: Teacher sentenced to 10 months in prison for scolding and shaming student in class

Pastor praying for COVID-19 patient to recover ends up in isolation after testing positive

He disclosed that the restrictions will be further enhanced following the inauguration of a ‘Task Force on Border Closure’ comprising of Rivers indigenes.

“The wearing of face mask in all public places is now compulsory throughout the state.”

“The State Security Council will meet in the next 24 hours to consider and approve necessary mitigating measures for commuters, including the deployment of government buses to shuttle designated public places.”