Pastor posts female congregant's pictures on Facebook, calls her a ritualist
The defendant, whose address is unknown, is standing trial on a count of charge breach of peace. However, the defendant pleaded not guilty before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court.
The prosecutor, Insp Ayodele Adeosun, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 29 at 10:30 pm at Ilogbo-Eremi, Badagry, Lagos State.
Adeosun said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to breach the peace by posting pictures of another cleric, Mayowa Abimbola, on Facebook and tagging her as a ritualist.
According to the prosecutor, the defendant and Abimbola, the complainant, had a good relationship until recently.
“The defendant used to invite the complainant for fellowship and evangelism until they had a misunderstanding.
“The offence contravenes Section 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,” the prosecutor said.
The Chief Magistrate, Patrick Adekomaiya, granted the defendant bail in the sum of ₦200,000 with two sureties in like sum. Adekomaiya adjourned the case until June 25 for mention.
