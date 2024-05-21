Pastor posts female congregant's pictures on Facebook, calls her a ritualist

The defendant, whose address is unknown, is standing trial on a count of charge breach of peace. However, the defendant pleaded not guilty before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The prosecutor, Insp Ayodele Adeosun, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 29 at 10:30 pm at Ilogbo-Eremi, Badagry, Lagos State.

Adeosun said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to breach the peace by posting pictures of another cleric, Mayowa Abimbola, on Facebook and tagging her as a ritualist.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant and Abimbola, the complainant, had a good relationship until recently.

“The defendant used to invite the complainant for fellowship and evangelism until they had a misunderstanding.

“The offence contravenes Section 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,” the prosecutor said.