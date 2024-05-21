ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Pastor posts female congregant's pictures on Facebook, calls her a ritualist

News Agency Of Nigeria

The defendant is standing trial on a count of charge breach of peace.

Pastor posts female congregant's pictures on Facebook, calls her a ritualist
Pastor posts female congregant's pictures on Facebook, calls her a ritualist

Recommended articles

The defendant, whose address is unknown, is standing trial on a count of charge breach of peace. However, the defendant pleaded not guilty before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The prosecutor, Insp Ayodele Adeosun, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 29 at 10:30 pm at Ilogbo-Eremi, Badagry, Lagos State.

Adeosun said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to breach the peace by posting pictures of another cleric, Mayowa Abimbola, on Facebook and tagging her as a ritualist.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the prosecutor, the defendant and Abimbola, the complainant, had a good relationship until recently.

“The defendant used to invite the complainant for fellowship and evangelism until they had a misunderstanding.

“The offence contravenes Section 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,” the prosecutor said.

The Chief Magistrate, Patrick Adekomaiya, granted the defendant bail in the sum of ₦200,000 with two sureties in like sum. Adekomaiya adjourned the case until June 25 for mention.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why not UI? - Nigerians slam Makinde after daughter's graduation from Yale

Why not UI? - Nigerians slam Makinde after daughter's graduation from Yale

Nigeria loses ₦4.5bn yearly to Newcastle disease due to inadequate vet services

Nigeria loses ₦4.5bn yearly to Newcastle disease due to inadequate vet services

Ekiti poly bans students from colouring hair, getting tattoos

Ekiti poly bans students from colouring hair, getting tattoos

Adamawa Govt reports 838 measles cases and 49 deaths, urges hard immunity

Adamawa Govt reports 838 measles cases and 49 deaths, urges hard immunity

Yobe Govt acquires ₦14bn contract for farm equipment to boost agriculture

Yobe Govt acquires ₦14bn contract for farm equipment to boost agriculture

FCT DSS says Tinubu successfully solved manhood theft issue in 1 year

FCT DSS says Tinubu successfully solved manhood theft issue in 1 year

Otti swings into action to rescue 3 stolen Abia school kids of same parents

Otti swings into action to rescue 3 stolen Abia school kids of same parents

Governor Makinde mourns passing of former minister, Prince Ajibola Afonja

Governor Makinde mourns passing of former minister, Prince Ajibola Afonja

President Tinubu’s 1 year anniversary begins May 22

President Tinubu’s 1 year anniversary begins May 22

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A man sweeping [Vanguard News]

Man to sweep court for 3 weeks for stealing woman's purse while buying bread

She lost a tooth during the assault [Punch]

55-year-old man dragged to court for attempting to strangle his wife

An illustrative image of a road crash {TheNation]

Travellers crushed to death as trailer rams into 18-seater bus at police checkpoint

Ogun inmate accused of pulling ₦700k scam from prison, NCoS says no proof yet [Vanguard]

Ogun inmate accused of pulling ₦700k scam from prison, NCoS vows to investigate