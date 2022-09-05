Pastor pleads for forgiveness after defiling 14-year-old chorister

According to Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed Adebayo’s arrest, the cleric was nabbed following a lodged complaint by the mother of the victim.

In a statement addressed to members of the public, Oyeyemi noted there-in that the victim’s mother didn’t want to initially report the suspect to the police because she didn’t want to offend her pastor.

The statement read: “Upon the report, the DPO Agbado Division detailed his detectives to the scene where the pastor was promptly arrested. On interrogation, the pastor, who admitted defiling the victim, pleaded for forgiveness.

“According to him, his family and that of the victim are so close, but he didn’t know how and why such a thing happened to him.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect would have been arrested long ago, but the mother of the victim frustrated the move because she doesn’t want to offend her pastor.

“But when the victim was continuously bleeding from her private parts since the incident which happened in October 2021, she was left with no other option than to inform the police. The victim claimed that the pastor was the first person to sleep with her. She is currently recuperating in a hospital.”