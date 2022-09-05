RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Pastor pleads for forgiveness after defiling 14-year-old chorister

Damilare Famuyiwa

The police said the victim’s mother didn’t want to initially report Israel Adebayo because she didn’t want to offend her pastor.

Pastor pleads for forgiveness
Pastor pleads for forgiveness

Israel Adebayo, the General Overseer of The Beloved Chapel in Ogun, has pleaded for forgiveness after being arrested for defiling a 14-year-old chorister of his church at Agbado, in the Ifo Local Government Area of the state.

Recommended articles

According to Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed Adebayo’s arrest, the cleric was nabbed following a lodged complaint by the mother of the victim.

In a statement addressed to members of the public, Oyeyemi noted there-in that the victim’s mother didn’t want to initially report the suspect to the police because she didn’t want to offend her pastor.

The statement read: “Upon the report, the DPO Agbado Division detailed his detectives to the scene where the pastor was promptly arrested. On interrogation, the pastor, who admitted defiling the victim, pleaded for forgiveness.

“According to him, his family and that of the victim are so close, but he didn’t know how and why such a thing happened to him.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect would have been arrested long ago, but the mother of the victim frustrated the move because she doesn’t want to offend her pastor.

“But when the victim was continuously bleeding from her private parts since the incident which happened in October 2021, she was left with no other option than to inform the police. The victim claimed that the pastor was the first person to sleep with her. She is currently recuperating in a hospital.”

The Ogun PPRO added that the state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, had ordered the transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation and prosecution.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos planning commissioner resigns after another building collapsed in Lekki

Lagos planning commissioner resigns after another building collapsed in Lekki

Buhari trusts our security agencies – Lai Mohammed

Buhari trusts our security agencies – Lai Mohammed

We are investigating Peremabiri oil spill in Bayelsa, says Shell

We are investigating Peremabiri oil spill in Bayelsa, says Shell

ASUU strike boosts private varsities admission figure in Northwest

ASUU strike boosts private varsities admission figure in Northwest

FG seizes 14 properties including shopping malls from Abba Kyari

FG seizes 14 properties including shopping malls from Abba Kyari

Abusive words fly about as Melaye and Fani-Kayode fight dirty on social media

Abusive words fly about as Melaye and Fani-Kayode fight dirty on social media

Peter Obi promises to increase electricity generation, implement Diaspora voting

Peter Obi promises to increase electricity generation, implement Diaspora voting

Tambuwal splashes N10m on handball players, officials

Tambuwal splashes N10m on handball players, officials

2023: Atiku will end the reign of cabals in Aso Rock if elected - PDP chieftain

2023: Atiku will end the reign of cabals in Aso Rock if elected - PDP chieftain

Trending

rape (OrissaPost)

39-year-old man rapes friend’s wife on her matrimonial bed in Lagos

2 university lovers

2 university lovers in Kwara found dead in their hostel room

NURTW boss in Lagos

Mile 12 residents panic after gunmen k*lled NURTW boss in Lagos

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

Police confirm killing of Lagos Park leader in Mile-12