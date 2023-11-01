ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Pastor narrates how tenant defiled, impregnated his 16-year-old daughter

News Agency Of Nigeria

The witness told the court that Emmanuel was his tenant, whom he knew through an estate agent.

Pastor narrates how tenant defiled, impregnated his 16-year-old daughter/Illustration (File photo)
Pastor narrates how tenant defiled, impregnated his 16-year-old daughter/Illustration (File photo)

Recommended articles

Lagos State government had arraigned Emmanuel before the court on a one-count charge of defilement to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution told the court that Emmanuel allegedly defiled the pastor’s daughter between April and July 2021 in the Ajangbadi area of Badagry.

Prosecution counsel said the offence contravened the Criminal Laws of Lagos State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following his not-guilty plea, state counsel, Ms Abimbola Abolade invited the pastor to testify before the court.

The witness told the court that Emmanuel was his tenant, whom he knew through an estate agent.

He said he had known Emmanuel for three to four years and that his daughter identified the defendant as the person responsible for her pregnancy since he had been sleeping with her.

“Godwin defiled my daughter and impregnated her at the age of 16 years.

“I reported the case at Area K Police Station in Badagry where my daughter confirmed that he had been sleeping with her for a long time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My daughter kept the pregnancy and gave birth to a female child,’’ he said.

Under cross-examination by defence counsel, Victor Edet, the pastor told the court that he could not recollect the precise date that he reported the case to the police.

He said, however, that he later reported the case at the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency and at a medical centre when the police did nothing about his complaint.

He said he was convinced that it was the defendant who impregnated his daughter after Emmanuel’s wife, a nurse, gave drugs to his daughter to abort the pregnancy.

The pastor also told the court that his daughter told him that during one of the sex romps, the condom in use broke.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emmanuel, however, told her to shift responsibility to a third person whom he introduced to her, the pastor added.

Presiding Justice Abiola Soladoye adjourned further hearing in the case to Dec.11.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

OAU: We arrested 69 suspected internet fraudsters in Ile-Ife - EFCC insists

OAU: We arrested 69 suspected internet fraudsters in Ile-Ife - EFCC insists

Anambra govt rescues 20 girls forced into prostitution at a brothel

Anambra govt rescues 20 girls forced into prostitution at a brothel

Nobody can take away my political structure in Rivers, Wike tells PDP governors

Nobody can take away my political structure in Rivers, Wike tells PDP governors

Reps issues 72-hour ultimatum to AGF to submit report on ₦100bn COVID-19 funds

Reps issues 72-hour ultimatum to AGF to submit report on ₦100bn COVID-19 funds

Shettima seeks US govt’s assistance on Tinubu's food security agenda

Shettima seeks US govt’s assistance on Tinubu's food security agenda

Tinubu seeks Senate's approval for another $7.8bn, €100m loans

Tinubu seeks Senate's approval for another $7.8bn, €100m loans

FG to close Third Mainland Bridge for 5 weeks repair

FG to close Third Mainland Bridge for 5 weeks repair

Senate approves nomination of Chira as Auditor-General for Federation

Senate approves nomination of Chira as Auditor-General for Federation

Rivers not your inheritance, Dele Momodu slams Wike over feud with Fubara

Rivers not your inheritance, Dele Momodu slams Wike over feud with Fubara

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former Chicken republic security men, Happie Boys, deported from Cyprus [Vanguard]

Happie Boys deported after losing residence permit in Cyprus

‘Accepting that no man’s dating 1 woman is maturity; real love ended in 1980 – Old lady

‘Accepting that no man’s dating 1 woman is maturity; real love ended in 1980 – Old lady says

Jubilation galore as Berekum College of Education student wins huge money from betting

Jubilation galore as Berekum College of Education student 'cashes out' from betting

The suspect (left) and the victim (right) [Best Lagos]

UNIPORT student’s decomposing body found in lover’s apartment