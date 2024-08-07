ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Pastor lands in prison after raping church member’s wife in Imo

Damilare Famuyiwa

The pastor was dragged to court for the incident, and consequently sentenced to eight years imprisonment.

He was sentenced to eight years imprisonment [The Guardian]
He was sentenced to eight years imprisonment [The Guardian]

Recommended articles

Justice T. N. Nzeukwu of the Imo State High Court convicted and sentenced Eke to eight years imprisonment.

Eke, the founder of the Deliverance Ministry of the Good Shepherd in Umuehieta Avu, Owerri West Local Government Area, was found guilty of taking advantage of a woman who had placed her trust in him.

The convict was tried on three counts: raping the victim, who is also a member of his church, and administering a stupefying substance on her, which made her dizzy and weak.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the prosecution counsel, Chioma Emuka, Eke took advantage of the woman while she was in a dizzy state, and she woke up to consciousness while he was still inside her.

When questioned by the 25-year-old woman on why he violated her, Eke claimed that his semen was holy enough to deliver her from a marine spirit that was disturbing her.

Justice Nzeukwu held that Eke was guilty of the offences preferred against him, convicting him on count two of breaching trust and raping the woman but discharging him on the third count, which bordered on inflicting injuries during the rape.

The judge stated, “Since the woman was not completely conscious during the incident, there was no way injuries could result since there was no resistance.”

Before the sentence, the defence counsel pleaded for leniency, arguing that Eke had been of good behaviour, attending court throughout the trial without jumping bail.

ADVERTISEMENT

He requested probation instead of a full sentence.

It’s, however, worth noting that this is the first case to be prosecuted under the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act in the state.

A civil society organisation, Onurube, reported the matter and followed it through to its logical conclusion.

Marjorie Ezihe, the convener of Onurube, praised the court for convicting the pastor, believing the conviction would serve as a deterrent to those intending to indulge in such inhuman acts of seeking to have carnal knowledge of women without their consent.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

#EndBadGovernance: Journalist attacked, protesters assaulted by thugs in Rivers

#EndBadGovernance: Journalist attacked, protesters assaulted by thugs in Rivers

Yusuf set to invest ₦502m in clean water for Kano’s growing population

Yusuf set to invest ₦502m in clean water for Kano’s growing population

Hold Tinubu accountable for Northern unrest - Shehu Sani

Hold Tinubu accountable for Northern unrest - Shehu Sani

Nasarawa residents criticise 12-hour curfew for disrupting businesses

Nasarawa residents criticise 12-hour curfew for disrupting businesses

Commissioner says Otu needs ₦100bn to repair 2020 EndSARS protest damages

Commissioner says Otu needs ₦100bn to repair 2020 EndSARS protest damages

Presidency, Atiku trade tackles over #EndBadGovernance protests

Presidency, Atiku trade tackles over #EndBadGovernance protests

'It is a pandemic' - Commissioner raises alarm about drug abuse in Lagos

'It is a pandemic' - Commissioner raises alarm about drug abuse in Lagos

Governor's wife provides free pap to help children with malnutrition issues

Governor's wife provides free pap to help children with malnutrition issues

Zamfara Govt reacts to reports governor's kitchen got ₦19 billion budget

Zamfara Govt reacts to reports governor's kitchen got ₦19 billion budget

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Woman kills paralysed husband after dispute and burns body [quick news africa]

Woman kills paralysed husband after dispute, burns body in uncompleted building

The security guard was on the other end of the street when the car was stolen [Daily Post Nigeria]

Residents beat security guard to coma over car theft in Lagos

Northern coalition backout of nationwide protest

Northern coalition withdraw from planned protest, give reasons

The driver will spend time in a correctional facility (image used for illustration) [Within Nigeria]

Driver bags 1-year jail term with no fine option for stealing company car