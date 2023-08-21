Pastor lands in EFCC custody over ₦25m fraud

The suspect’s victims were all said to be members of the National Automobile Technicians Association (NATA).

Oluwa was first arrested on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, following the tension that ensued between him and members of NATA. He was thereafter taken to the EFCC based on the request for further investigation.

It was gathered that the suspect promised loans ranging from ₦500,000 to ₦1 million to interested beneficiaries within the NATA, but failed to fulfil his commitments, causing financial distress among the members.

Addressing journalists during a media parley on this matter, the Chairman of NATA, Kaduna Chapter, Bola Ahmed Lawal said his members had contributed 1% of the loan amount and paid ₦270 each as part of the process at a private bank in August 2021.

The pastor, according to Lawal, assured that the loans would be disbursed within 90 days of the contributions. However, even after two years, the loans had not been provided. Lawal emphasised that the association’s primary objective was to recover the accumulated sum of over ₦25 million due to the unfulfilled loan promises.

The affected members, who were in need of financial assistance to enhance their businesses, faced difficulties due to the unmet loan commitments.