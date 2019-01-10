The Ondo State command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) arrested the suspect, identified as Josiah Akinsuyi.

While parading the suspect at the command's headquarter, NSCDC commandants, Mr. Pedro Awili, revealed that the victim's father reported the case after his daughter disclosed that she was four months pregnant.

According to the commandant, both the victim's family and the suspect are neighbours at Abusoro in Ijota area of Akure.

He said, "Our investigation revealed that the pastor had carnal knowledge of the girl three times and we have carried out a test, which proved that the girl was four months pregnant.

"Investigation also revealed that the elder sister of the girl had something to do with the pastor because the first time he wanted to have carnal knowledge of the victim, she did not cooperate and she informed her sister about it. The sister allegedly advised her to cooperate with the pastor.

"One of the times the pastor slept with her was in the classroom of the school owned by his wife. Though the pastor denied having intercourse with the girl, I did not expect him to accept the accusation just like that."

The NSCDC boss also revealed that probably the teenager opened up to her dad about the incidence after the suspect failed to give her N50,000 he promised her and also after he stopped paying attention to her.

The suspect, however, declined to speak to journalist, saying he would only speak when he sees the victim.

Then the victim was transferred to the correction centre of the Ondo State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.