Pastor imprisoned for forging church’s signature in Ekiti

Ebenezer and Ogunmoye were arraigned before Justice Lekan Ogunmoye on October 18, 2021, on four counts bordering on conspiracy, forgery, false sworn declarations and making documents without authority.

The charge against the duo, has it that Ebenezer and Ogunmoye, on January 10, 2016, on Ilado Street, Iwore, Ifaki Ekiti, “did conspire to forge the minute of meeting of the registered trustees of the United Church of Cherubim and Seraphim Organisation.”

They were also accused of making “false declarations that they were appointed as members of the registered trustees of the church and as well made an amended constitution of the registered trustees of the church without lawful authority.”

The prosecutor, Gbemiga Adaramola argued that the offences contravened sections 516, 467, 191 and 473 of the Criminal Code Cap. C16, Vol.1, Laws of Ekiti State, Nigeria, 2012.

“I was appointed alongside others as the board of trustees of the church in 2001.

“The appointment was sent to the Corporate Affairs Commission for ratification.

“After the demise of Primate and Archbishop of the Church, Most Rev. S.A. Fadeyi, the bishop in-council consequently ratified the appointment of Rt. Rev. Tunde Ogunseemi as the new primate/archbishop of the organisation in 2015.

“During the manual search conducted by CAC, it was discovered that Rt. Rev. Adereti Ebenezer who was archbishop 3 of the church and Chief Akinyede Joseph manipulated some documents which indicated that the trustees had a meeting and a decision was taken to remove Most Rev. Tunde Ogunseemi’s name; the minute of same meeting was forged, among others, and presented to CAC.

“I was also alleged to have been presented at the meeting. The matter was later reported to the police for investigation and action,” One of the trustees, Faseyi Albert said in his statement to the police.

In his judgment, Justice Lekan Ogunmoye, who presided over the matter, said there was overwhelming evidence before the court that the defendants conspired together to forge the signatures of the board of trustees and minute of meeting of the registered trustees.

He, therefore, sentenced the cleric and the chief to one year imprisonment each on counts one, two and four (conspiracy, forgery and making document without authority) with an option of N20,000 fine, for each of the counts.