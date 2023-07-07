Pastor impregnates, asks member to abort pregnancy in Rivers

Operatives of Rivers State Police Command arrested the pastor following a complaint by an in-law of the victim, Amesi ThankGod, who said the minor and her mother were members of the suspect’s church.

According to ThankGod, the minor usually goes to church to relax whenever her mother goes to the farm, but as time went on, the minor started behaving strangely.

ThankGod said,” If her mother goes to the farm, the girl normally goes to the church to relax and returns in the evening. But in the last few days, the girl started vomiting. My wife, who is the victim’s elder sister, took her for a medical examination and the result showed she is pregnant.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the discovery, ThankGod revealed that his wife took her sister to Pillar to confront him with the allegation, adding that he admitted that he was responsible for the pregnancy and allegedly pleaded with the girl’s sister to allow him to get rid of the pregnancy but the family objected.

“But he (pastor) said they should give her some drugs to flush the pregnancy so that the girl will be free. But if we allow that the girl may die and we have ourselves to blame,” he added.