A dramatic video circulating online shows the man of God moving from one end of the chapel to the other with a long hunter’s gun in his hand while directing his congregants to attack the devil responsible for their life predicaments.

Members of the church brought along their knives, brooms, cutlasses, and other weapons they could afford to eliminate the devil.

The unidentified pastor is heard issuing prayer points while the church members waved and pointed their weapons haphazardly in response to his directions.

The name of the church in question is not yet know.

In other news, traditional authorities of Apam in the Central Region of Ghana have reportedly revealed that the gods of the land deliberately drowned the children who were swimming in the community’s river because they had sex in it.

Bodies of 12 out of 20 children who were feared drowned were retrieved from the Apam river while a search is still underway for the remaining 8.

According to Rainbowradioonline.com, its reporter Nana Yaw Asare reported that “the traditional leaders consulted the deities, and it was discovered that some of the victims had sex in the river”, an action that infuriated the gods.

The leaders of the community who are reported to be still performing rituals to retrieve the remaining bodies said they had to consult the gods because no such incident has ever occurred before in the community.

The Apam community was thrown into a state of agony following the retrieval of bodies of the 12 children from the Apam River on Sunday.

It is believed that the children managed to visit the river on the blind side of their parents using an unauthorized route because of Covid-19-related restrictions on beach activities.