Pastor Helen Oritsejafor wants to reveal why men sleep with housemaids

The pastor made this known while speaking with journalists on Friday, April 28, 2023.

According to her, a lot of homes are in anguish because house helps are taking over. She stressed they are taking over matrimonial beds and wives are at a loss because they do not know what to do.

The program titled, “Help, My Husband Is sleeping With Our Maid: Why Men Sleep With Their House Helps?” is scheduled to hold on Saturday, April 29, 2023, on all her social media handles including helen_oritsejafor on Instagram, mamadr.helenoritsejafor on Facebook and MamaHelenOritsejafor on YouTube at 8 pm.

She said, “Why do men sleep with their house helps? This topic is trending, a lot of homes are in anguish today, because house helps are taking over, they are taking over the matrimonial bed and the wives are lost, they do not know what to do.

“On this topic, we want to look at the reason behind this and how best to handle it, or should I say to put an end to it. A lot of tears out there, it is time to bring out a handkerchief wiping the tears off women’s face or faces as the case may be. Let us see how this can happen tomorrow. You do not want to miss it is going to be incredible people.

“See you there on all my social media platforms, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. See flyers for more information. See you there. God bless you,” she added.